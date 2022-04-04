RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta says it has shot dead a suspected kidnapper and rescued 13 victims in the state.

police (DaylightReporters)
police (DaylightReporters)

Spokesman of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday evening in Warri, also said that one AK-17 riffle was recovered from the suspect.

Recommended articles

Edafe said that the suspect was shot dead on Sunday, April 3, by a combined team of Police operatives attached to the Ogwashi-Uku Division and local vigilante.

He explained that the deceased suspect and his gang had intercepted a 14-seater bus on the Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-Uku express road in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

“Today, April 3, 2022, at about 0840 hours, information got to the Command that a gang of dare devil kidnappers had intercepted a 14-seater bus with Registration Number: M831-FJK.

“The bus was intercepted on Aniagbala community via Ubulu-Uku express road in Aniocha South conveying 16 occupants.

“Thirteen of the passengers were abducted and taken to the bush,” he said.

Edafe said that upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali, directed the DPO, Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the suspects were arrested and the victims rescued unhurt.

“Following the directives, the DPO, CSP Mohammed Naallah, swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

“In the course of the exchange of gun fire, one of the suspects who was hit, died on the spot while the other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries,” he said.

The command’s spokesman said that all the 13 kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt, adding that the bush was still being combed with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 19 during cultural festival in Plateau

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 19 during cultural festival in Plateau

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Delta

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Delta

Train attack: NRC confirms 14 more safe passengers on board

Train attack: NRC confirms 14 more safe passengers on board

Arewa Consultative Forum asks FG to wage total war against terrorists

Arewa Consultative Forum asks FG to wage total war against terrorists

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]