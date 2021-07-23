Police kill notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

“Yesterday at about 1pm, large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety.

“The Police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilise to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the police were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters”, Shehu said

He noted that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while 11 kidnapped victims were instantly rescued by the operatives.

”The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining victims who were taken to the forest before the police arrived.

“All the rescued victims have been reunited with their families,” the spokesperson said.