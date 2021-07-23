RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has neutralised a notorious armed bandit in the state and rescued 11 kidnapped victims.

Nigerian police officers [NPF]
Nigerian police officers [NPF]

SP Muhammad Shehu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Gusau.

Recommended articles

“Yesterday at about 1pm, large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety.

“The Police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilise to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the police were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters”, Shehu said

He noted that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while 11 kidnapped victims were instantly rescued by the operatives.

”The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining victims who were taken to the forest before the police arrived.

“All the rescued victims have been reunited with their families,” the spokesperson said.

He, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, had reaffirmed the commitments and determination of the command to end the lingering security challenges in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara govt donates N15m to families of police personnel gunned down by bandits

Public display of affluence dangerous, DSS warns Nigerians

Kano govt makes NIN compulsory for secondary school students

Buhari begs historians, intellectuals to be fair in assessment of his govt

Support fight against criminality in South-East, Irabor urges ex-military officers

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho's aides in court

IGP Baba orders arrest of fake Police recruiters

Police kill notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Senator James Manager caught kneeling before ex-convict Ibori