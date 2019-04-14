The Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who’s also a Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a statement on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Abuja that nine members of the gang were killed after an exchange of gunfire between the police the gang on April 10.

Items recovered from the robbers according to Mba include six Ak47 Rifles; one Pump Action Gun; 1,206 rounds of Ak47 ammunition; seven Magazines; 28 Cartridges and 158 expended shells.

During the fire-exchange, one policeman reportedly sustained gunshot wound and is presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Mba said efforts were being intensified to arrest two members of the gang who escaped with gunshot wounds.