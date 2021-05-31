RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill hoodlum enforcing IPOB’s Sit-at-Home order in Ebonyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Ebonyi on Monday confirmed the death of a suspected hoodlum in Abakaliki.

Police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the hoodlum was killed in gun battle with the police.

She explained that hoodlums were intimidating and forcing people to comply with the “sit-at-home’’ directive of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and had to be stopped.

She said members of the proscribed IPOB were intercepting motorcycles, molesting, threatening and shooting sporadically into the air to scare people from engaging in their normal activities.

DSP Odah added that the police had secured the area and embarked on a “show of force’’ to maintain law and order in the state.

“One of the hoodlums lost his life when they opened fire on our men.

“People were going about their legitimate businesses and activities in the area but the hoodlums were distracting and forcing them to obey the IPOB’s `sit-at-home’ directive.

“They blocked some axis in the metropolis, collecting motorcycles and burning them,’’ Odah said.

IPOB had declared May 31 as Remembrance Day to honour those who died in the 30-month Nigerian civil war, which ended on Jan. 15, 1970.

Markets, banks and fuel stations in the state did not open for business, while the roads were devoid of vehicular movement.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

