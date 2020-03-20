This was contained in a statement issued by the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen in Katsina.

He said that on Thursday at about 2 a.m., bandits in their numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked Karo and Garangamawa villages in Dutsin Ma Local Government Area of the state and rustled animals.

Isah said that the Divisional Police Officer, Dutsinma, swiftly led a team of Operation Puff Adder, and laid ambush for the bandits.

Isah revealed that the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, as a result of which one bandit was killed while 60 cows and 80 sheep were recovered.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the bandits who fled with gunshots wounds and also to recover their operational weapons,’’ Isah added.