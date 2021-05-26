RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Katsina State have neutralised five suspected bandits, arrested 16 others and recovered 69 rustled cows and some quantities drugs from them.

Nigerian police officers [NPF]
Nigerian police officers [NPF] Pulse Nigeria

Spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Recommended articles

Isah said that the five bandits were neutralised when the police engaged them in a gun battle in Kafur, Danja, Dutsinma, Safana, Batsari and Makera in Funtua.

He said that 15 others were arrested during the encounter, while, Musa Shamsudin, 25, was nabbed for allegedly going into the forest to treat “sick and wounded bandits’’.

According to Isah, three locally fabricated rifles with 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and locally made pellets were recovered from the bandits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife