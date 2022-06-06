RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 3 robbery suspects, recover firearm in Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the killing of three robbery suspects, after a gun battle with police operatives on Sunday in Umunede village, near Agbor.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Monday in Asaba that three of the suspects who sustained serious gunshot wounds died in the hospital.

Recommended articles

“On the 5th of June, 2022, at about 12:30 a.m., operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad, while on patrol, along Asaba/Benin expressway, came under attack from armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

“The suspects, numbering about five, suddenly emerged from the bush around Umunede, and fired gunshots at the bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants.

“However, unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives, the police team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire,” Edafe said.

He further stated that the armed hoodlums on realizing that their potential victims were policemen, ran into the bush.

According to him, the police team went into a fierce gun battle with the hoodlums, during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded and arrested.

“The team recovered one fabricated revolver pistol, six 7.62mm live ammunition, while four expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

“The injured hoodlums were taken to the hospital, but died while receiving treatment, while the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang,” Edafe said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

APC Presidential Primaries: Northern governors meeting with Buhari

APC Presidential Primaries: Northern governors meeting with Buhari

APC primary: Southern governors appeal to Ahmed Lawan, Yahaya Bello to step down

APC primary: Southern governors appeal to Ahmed Lawan, Yahaya Bello to step down

Police kill 3 robbery suspects, recover firearm in Delta

Police kill 3 robbery suspects, recover firearm in Delta

Akeredolu’s wife faults women for abandoning female aspirants in primaries

Akeredolu’s wife faults women for abandoning female aspirants in primaries

Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Nigerian Army to re-engage retired personnel for operations

Osinbajo not involved in accident- FRSC

Osinbajo not involved in accident- FRSC

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu visits Owo, donates N75m to victims, Catholic Church

Tinubu visits Owo, donates N75m to victims, Catholic Church

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]