Police kill 3 bandits, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Benue said they neutralised three bandits and recovered dangerous weapons in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The recovered weapons included two AK47 riffles, 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, knives and cutlasses as well as a bunch of substances suspected to be charms.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

It said an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbachor Ward, Katsina-Ala, was raided by operatives of the police on April 28.

The police said the bandits had sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of gunfire with police during the raid and died subsequently on their way to the hospital.

“During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits.

“Consequently, three of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.

“The injured suspects were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi,” the statement read in part.

It called on residents to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects at large.

