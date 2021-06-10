Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in shootout in Kogi

Muhammed said that the Police repelled what would have been another circle of kidnapping attack by the gang members who were in military uniform.

He said that the team of policemen also recovered arms, money, phones, Bank ATM cards and other valuables from the criminals.

“The alleged criminals numbering five had blocked the road stopping vehicles until the men of the Anti-Crime Patrol team swooped on them and engaged them in fierce gun battle.

“Two of the criminals were killed as three others escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

“The police teams are on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers, combing bush areas around the location of incidence.

“The Police have in their possession items recovered from the criminals which include two wooden AK47, 25 assorted GSM handsets, one First Bank ATM card bearing Mohammed Jamiu and undisclosed sum of money,’’ Muhammed said.

The CPS said that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi praised the gallantry and swift response of the security team who engaged the suspected kidnappers

He said that Bello also urged the residents to go about their normal businesses as the state was committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of residents in the state.

Muhammed quoted Bello as saying, “Kogi state has no abode for criminal elements, the state exists only for law abiding persons.

“Whoever thinks he can engage in crime will be decisively dealt with. Our gallant security forces are on ground to ensure lives and property are secured.