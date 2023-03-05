ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Bauchi neutralised two suspected kidnappers at Rafin Gora in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Friday and rescued their victim.

The Nigeria Police
The Nigeria Police

Recommended articles

The victim resisted the kidnap attempt and was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while trying to escape.

“Police operatives in conjunction with a local vigilance group mobilised to the scene to confront the kidnappers who welcomed them with sporadic gunshots,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the operatives effectively returned fire making the assailants to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Two of them met their waterloo, while one AK47 was recovered from them.

“The 28-year-old victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre at Birnin Kudu for treatment,’Wakil stated.

He added that a manhunt had begun for the fleeing suspects so they could face the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS.

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS