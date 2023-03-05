Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

“The victim resisted the kidnap attempt and was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while trying to escape.

“Police operatives in conjunction with a local vigilance group mobilised to the scene to confront the kidnappers who welcomed them with sporadic gunshots,’’ he stated.

He added that the operatives effectively returned fire making the assailants to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Two of them met their waterloo, while one AK47 was recovered from them.

“The 28-year-old victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre at Birnin Kudu for treatment,’’ Wakil stated.