The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
Police kill 2 armed robbers terrorising Lagos residents
The Lagos State Police Command has neutralised two notorious armed robbers terrorising Apapa area of the state and recovered guns and ammunition.
He identified the robbers as Sodiq aka Foreigner and Habeeb aka Kiki.
“The daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest. They however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.
“One of the robbers, Sodiq was recently released from prison. Both have been wanted for terrorising Ajegunle and environs.”
Hundeyin said that the robbers were trailed to their hideout where they met their waterloo.
According to him, one beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.
He urged youths in particular to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law would always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.
