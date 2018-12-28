Anti-riot policemen and an Armoured Personal Carrier have been stationed to restore peace at Ojota Motor Park in Lagos following bloody clash by transport union members on Thursday evening.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a suspended factional leader of a transport Union allegedly attacked the motorpark with hoodlums on Thursday to reclaim the facility.

NAN gathered that there was a free for all as members loyal to the leadership of the park tried to defend the venue from the intruders with machetes, bottles and other weapons.

“The clash started Thursday evening at about 6.30 p.m, many vehicles were leaving the park horridly and there were gun shots in the air and everyone scampered for safety.

“That resulted to the deployment of police personnel from different divisions under Area H, including anti-riot police officers by the Area Commander, ACP Miller Dantawaye,” a source said.

When NAN visited the park at about 12 noon on Friday, about nine patrol vehicles and one Armoured Personnel Carrier were seen stationed at the Ogudu road gate of the park.

Some NURTW members, who spoke with NAN, said that normalcy had returned to the park, stressing that the leadership of the park were invited for a peace meeting with Lagos Council of the union.

ACP Miller Dantawaye told NAN in a telephone interview that the park was partially closed until normacy returned fully to the area.

He said no death was recorded, stressing that no arrest had been made as at press time.

NAN reports some vehicles have started loading passengers going to different parts of the country under the watch of policemen patrolling the park.