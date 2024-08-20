ADVERTISEMENT
Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was rescued after operatives busted a criminal den at Umuduru, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Tuesday. Ikenga said the victim was rescued after operatives busted a criminal den at Umuduru, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the feat was achieved following the arrest of a suspect(name withheld) a few weeks ago. Ikenga noted that the arrested suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious kidnap gang, terrorising the Ihiala area of the state.

He added that the rescued victim, a man in his mid-30s, had been debriefed and released to his family, while operations were still ongoing. Ikenga noted that the ongoing operation in Ihiala had a combined team of police, military personnel and members of the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG).

