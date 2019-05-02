The police in Abuja have invited an Abuja-based women’s rights activist, Dorothy Njemanze for questioning over her rape allegation against police officers.

Mrs Njemanze raised the allegation on social media as police and social development authorities clamped down on alleged sex workers in the federal capital.

In a Youtube video published on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the activist accused officers of Utako police station in Abuja of raping sex workers using pure water sachets as condoms.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Abuja, Bala Ciroma has explained the reason why Dorothy was invited over the allegation she levied against Utako police station officers.

Ciroma while speaking to Premium Time about the allegation said the activist was only asked to show up at the FCT police headquarters to assist detectives with information about officers responsible for the abuse.

He said, “The allegations are too grievous for our institution to ignore, we hope the woman will have useful information that will aid our investigation.”

Mrs Njemanze has however promised to honour the Police invitation. She said, “I will be honouring the commissioner’s invitation on Thursday morning, we are partners in progress.”

Recall that on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Nigerians took to social media to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a group of women recently arrested by police officers in Abuja.

The women were arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2019, during a raid on nightclubs in the Federal Capital Territory and were detained at the Utako Police Station.