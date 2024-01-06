ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

After the meeting, CP Gumel led patrol along the Kano/Kaduna expressway and assessed security deployments, manpower gaps and the state of Police equipment.

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano [Twitter:@NPFReformOffice]
Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano [Twitter:@NPFReformOffice]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Police Commissioner, Hussein Gumel, disclosed this at a meeting with the Kwanar Dangora community in Kiru local government area.

He appealed to critical stakeholders to intensify efforts in collaborating with the police to enhance the security of lives and property in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the community to work with the police to carefully profile 52 suspected criminal arrowheads living in the surrounding areas.

He noted that so far 52 suspected criminals had been identified as being behind the increase in insecurity and related criminal activities in the area.

After the meeting, CP Gumel led patrol along the Kano/Kaduna expressway and assessed security deployments, manpower gaps and the state of Police equipment.

CP Gumel appreciated the local government chairmen, district heads and other key stakeholders for their continuous support and contribution to the Police in ensuring peace and security currently being enjoyed at Kiru, Kwanar Dangora and the state at large.

CP Gumel assured the residents that the Police Command would remain committed to fighting crime and providing a safe and secure environment for everyone to enjoy in all parts of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

Tinubu's aide wants justice for Nigerian student killed by Canadian Police

Tinubu's aide wants justice for Nigerian student killed by Canadian Police

Institute begins crackdown on quackery in Public Relations profession April 1

Institute begins crackdown on quackery in Public Relations profession April 1

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, communities safer

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms