ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police investigates Rivers House of Assembly complex fire incident

Ima Elijah

Police promises action as they address aecurity situation in Rivers Assembly.

Nigerian police [Businessday NG]
Nigerian police [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

In an official statement released on Twitter, the Nigeria Police Force assured citizens that they are actively addressing the matter and have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement, posted on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG), reads: "Rivers State: We're aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter. We've launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate actions against those responsible. Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority. #RiversSecurity"

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse earlier reported that yet-to-be-identified thugs set the Rivers State House Assembly (RSHA) ablaze. An updated report announced the removal of House Leader Edison Ehie, who was accused of supervising the burning of the Assembly Complex the night before, was announced

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership

Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Court orders EFCC, CBN to transfer Yakubu’s confiscated funds to court's registrar

Court orders EFCC, CBN to transfer Yakubu’s confiscated funds to court's registrar

HPV vaccine doesn’t promote promiscuity - First lady of Lagos State

HPV vaccine doesn’t promote promiscuity - First lady of Lagos State

UK court adjourns Diezani's case to 2025 as Nigeria seeks extradition

UK court adjourns Diezani's case to 2025 as Nigeria seeks extradition

Police investigates Rivers House of Assembly complex fire incident

Police investigates Rivers House of Assembly complex fire incident

Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions

Tinubu trusts Gbajabiamila amidst calls for sack over alleged sale of positions

Nigerian Air Force eliminates 22 terrorists in Borno

Nigerian Air Force eliminates 22 terrorists in Borno

After 30 years of running for president, Atiku is not going away

After 30 years of running for president, Atiku is not going away

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu