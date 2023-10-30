Police investigates Rivers House of Assembly complex fire incident
Police promises action as they address aecurity situation in Rivers Assembly.
In an official statement released on Twitter, the Nigeria Police Force assured citizens that they are actively addressing the matter and have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The statement, posted on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG), reads: "Rivers State: We're aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter. We've launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate actions against those responsible. Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority. #RiversSecurity"
Pulse earlier reported that yet-to-be-identified thugs set the Rivers State House Assembly (RSHA) ablaze. An updated report announced the removal of House Leader Edison Ehie, who was accused of supervising the burning of the Assembly Complex the night before, was announced
