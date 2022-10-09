Police investigate unnatural death of family of 5 in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the unfortunate incident, which took place at the family’s apartment at Amutenyi village in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, was reported to the police at about 9.25 a.m on Sept. 8.

He said: “The Commissioner has ordered the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of a family of five.

“One Mrs Chinyere Odoh, her two children – Udochukwu Odoh, 7, and Chukwuemeka Odoh, 4, as well as her two sisters, Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

“The Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, further directed that the investigation be thorough and concluded within the shortest possible time.”

Ndukwe, however, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

He said that their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in, when police operatives from Udenu Police Division, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced-opened the doors of the rooms.