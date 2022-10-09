RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police investigate unnatural death of family of 5 in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a full-scale investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding sudden and unnatural death of family of five in the state.

Police investigate unnatural death of family of 5 in Enugu.
Police investigate unnatural death of family of 5 in Enugu.

Read Also

Ndukwe said that the unfortunate incident, which took place at the family’s apartment at Amutenyi village in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, was reported to the police at about 9.25 a.m on Sept. 8.

He said: “The Commissioner has ordered the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of a family of five.

“One Mrs Chinyere Odoh, her two children – Udochukwu Odoh, 7, and Chukwuemeka Odoh, 4, as well as her two sisters, Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

“The Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, further directed that the investigation be thorough and concluded within the shortest possible time.”

Ndukwe, however, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

He said that their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in, when police operatives from Udenu Police Division, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced-opened the doors of the rooms.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development will be communicated,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn