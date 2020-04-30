The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the unfortunate incident took place at City Estate Layout, Amokpo-Nike near Enugu on Wednesday, April 29, probably in the morning hours.

“The Command’s knowledge of the unfortunate development followed a complaint received on April 29 at about 1400hrs at Unity Police Station of an alleged sudden and unnatural death of a family of six at City Estate Layout, Amokpo-Nike, Enugu.

“The operatives of the station, led by its Divisional Police Officer, SP Siga Malgwi, immediately moved to the location where they sighted the bodies lying lifeless in a room.

“The building was cordoned off, while Enugu East Local Government Health Authorities were contacted for examination and evacuation of the bodies.

“However, in the course of disinfecting the building before the evacuation, the suspected only son of the family, Arinze Onyekwe, was found to be in coma.

“Arinze was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is said to be recovering,’’ he said.

According to him, corpses of five members of the family have been evacuated to the hospital, name withheld, for medical examination and autopsy.

“Other members of the family whose bodies have been evacuated to the hospital for medical autopsy included: Dominic Onyekwe, husband; Chinaza Onyekwe, wife, who is suspected to be pregnant, and Chioma, Oluebube and Blessing their daughters,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner of police had ordered an ongoing investigation to ascertain the cause of their death.