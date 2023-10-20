ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police investigate death of corps member killed by suspected phone snatchers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased corps member was attacked by three men on a bike who collected her phone and stabbed her.

Police investigate death of corps member killed by suspected phone snatchers [ChannelsTv]
Police investigate death of corps member killed by suspected phone snatchers [ChannelsTv]

Recommended articles

The girl who was attached to Kaduna South Local Government was allegedly murdered by three people on Wednesday evening while jogging along a road in Barnawa GRA, Kaduna.

According to the Command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, the incident occurred at about 06:45hrs.

“She was attacked by three men on a bike who collected her phone and stabbed her while she was screaming and struggling with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receipt of the information, our security operatives went to the scene immediately.

“She was rushed to Harmony Hospital for treatment where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Yusuf, has ordered for full investigation to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police investigate death of corps member killed by suspected phone snatchers

Police investigate death of corps member killed by suspected phone snatchers

Sanusi proposes solution to resetting Nigeria’s economy

Sanusi proposes solution to resetting Nigeria’s economy

Ohanaeze hails gov Uzodimma for offering amnesty to unknown gunmen in Imo

Ohanaeze hails gov Uzodimma for offering amnesty to unknown gunmen in Imo

Navy intercepts 11 suspected stowaways enroute Ghana

Navy intercepts 11 suspected stowaways enroute Ghana

VC wants medical students to sign 5-year bond before being allowed to go abroad

VC wants medical students to sign 5-year bond before being allowed to go abroad

What are some promising blockchain startups that have gained attention in 2023?

What are some promising blockchain startups that have gained attention in 2023?

I warned Nigerians against today's hardship but was ignored - Obaseki

I warned Nigerians against today's hardship but was ignored - Obaseki

Top 5 secure cryptocurrency wallets in 2023

Top 5 secure cryptocurrency wallets in 2023

No convergence at Lekki Toll Gate during 3rd #EndSARS memorial - Police

No convergence at Lekki Toll Gate during 3rd #EndSARS memorial - Police

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart