Police investigate fire incident at Enugu INEC office

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered investigation of fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu. (NAN)
Aliyu also directed the cordoning off of the scene for the thorough probe to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) early Friday morning.

Ndukwe said that the fire incident, which happened at INEC office in Obollo-Afor located in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, happened on May 13, at about 9.40 p.m.

The Command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the INEC in Udenu council area.

“Police operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene, while contacting Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire,’’ he said.

He said that the fire was eventually put off before it could spread to other offices around the building, through combined efforts of the fire service, the police and law-abiding citizens.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building before the incident occurred,’’ the police spokesman however said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

