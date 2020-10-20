DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, stated this in a statement while reacting to the alleged murder of the teenager by the police.

Haruna who refuted the allegations against the police said the committee was set up to unravel the cause of the death of the teenager.

He said that the command received a report of clash between hoodlums in the early hours of Monday at Kofar Mata area of the metropolis.

The spokesman disclosed that the command deployed policemen to the area to avert breakdown of law and order.

Haruna said that one of the police personnel deployed to the scene was wounded alongside another person, adding that the police team rescued the wounded, the personnel and teenager to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

According to him, medical personnel at the hospital confirmed the teenager dead while the policeman is still on admission.

The statement reads: “Today, (Oct. 19, 2020) at about 0140hrs, a report was received that some groups of thugs engaged in fighting at Kofar Mata Quarters Kano.

“A patrol team attached to Kano Central Area Command was immediately drafted to the scene.

“Two suspects were arrested with knives. They were handcuffed and put into the police patrol vehicle with an officer guarding them.

“When the police team went inside the quarters for more arrest, the thugs dispersed.

“They (thugs) later re-grouped and attacked the police officer inside the vehicle and set free the two handcuffed suspects.

“When the team came back, they found the officer lying down in pool of blood, stabbed on his chest, stomach and other parts of his body and one other person laying down.

“The victims were immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

“Today, at about 0600hrs, the other victim was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor whereas the Police officer was admitted at the intensive care unit of the said Hospital.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mr Habu A Sani, raised and directed a team of detectives led by ACP Ado Ibrahim attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discrete investigation into the matter.

“We appeal to the people of Kano State that whoever has useful Information that can help in the investigation can contact the Command via the following numbers: 08105359575, 08150202029.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that normalcy had returned to the Kofar Mata area of the metropolis after hundred of aggrieved youth staged protest over the alleged death of the teenager in police custody.

The protesting youth burnt tyres and barricaded roads leading to the popular Kantin Kwari market and Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

The action disrupted business activities and forced motorists to divert to other roads in the vicinity for safety.

NAN reports, however, that shops and other businesses had resumed in the area while motorists were plying the road.

One of the protesters, Dahiru Musa, said they protested against the alleged extra judicial killing of a teenager while in police custody.

Musa, who claimed to be a brother of the deceased, alleged that Sani-Musa was arrested on Sunday night by the police.

He said Sani-Musa was making preparations to sleep outside at the time of his arrest.

Musa alleged that the police informed the parents of the deceased to pick up the Corps of the teenager through members of vigilante in the area.

“He was tortured to death, there were matchet cuts on the body.

“We demand for justice, the policemen should be prosecuted,” he said.

Also Lami Sani, the mother of the deceased, called for justice.

Sani alleged that her son was arrested by the police and died in detention.