The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Amaraizu said that the suspected unprofessional misconduct took place around Kenyatta Uwani axis on Jan. 4.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a video in clip in relation to unprofessional conduct of some police personnel in the assault of one Justice Obasi.

“The command further wishes to inform members of the public that the command view such act by its personnel as reflected in the said video as unprofessional; while it frowns at such act.

“To this end, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, has directed for a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book,’’ he said.

The police spokesman, however, noted that the erring police personnel had been identified and arrested already.