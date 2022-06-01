Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3

Anyanwu stated the raid was carried out jointly with the military and the Department of State Security.

“This was sequel to an attack on a police patrol team on Monday, during which the hoodlums murdered a policeman in cold blood.

“Based on intelligence at the disposal of the police, the hoodlums were traced to a camp at Isu.

“While surveying the one-way route into the camp, the hoodlums ambushed the security operatives and rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

“In a spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter-attack and neutralised three of them. Some of the hoodlums scampered in different directions with bullet wounds,’’ Anyanwu said.

He added that the operatives later combed the area and recovered two AK47 rifles, a few rounds ammunition and three corpses of the assailants.

“The troops made their way into the main enclave of the miscreants and recovered more exhibits,’’ he said.

Anyawu listed exhibits recovered as One AK49 rifle, one AR rifle, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one locally-fabricated double-barrelled pistol, two walkie-talkie sets, charms and one hospital card.

“One bank ATM card, two National ID cards, one Techno phone battery and other incriminating items were also recovered,’’ he said.

He added that police also swooped on the shrine/residence of two notorious native doctors, Itumo Edeh (63), Irem Ogbeji (50).

“One locally-fabricated pistol, one revolver pump action gun, two cartridges and charms were recovered from them.

“The duo was arrested in connection with incessant attacks on police formations and personnel and government establishments as well as preparing charms for hoodlums,’’ he said.