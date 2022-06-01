RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Ebonyi invaded a camp suspected to belong to outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Tuesday and killed three persons.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Police spokesman in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu, told newsmen in Abakaliki that the camp is located within Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

Anyanwu stated the raid was carried out jointly with the military and the Department of State Security.

“This was sequel to an attack on a police patrol team on Monday, during which the hoodlums murdered a policeman in cold blood.

“Based on intelligence at the disposal of the police, the hoodlums were traced to a camp at Isu.

“While surveying the one-way route into the camp, the hoodlums ambushed the security operatives and rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

“In a spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter-attack and neutralised three of them. Some of the hoodlums scampered in different directions with bullet wounds,’’ Anyanwu said.

He added that the operatives later combed the area and recovered two AK47 rifles, a few rounds ammunition and three corpses of the assailants.

“The troops made their way into the main enclave of the miscreants and recovered more exhibits,’’ he said.

Anyawu listed exhibits recovered as One AK49 rifle, one AR rifle, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, 38 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one locally-fabricated double-barrelled pistol, two walkie-talkie sets, charms and one hospital card.

“One bank ATM card, two National ID cards, one Techno phone battery and other incriminating items were also recovered,’’ he said.

He added that police also swooped on the shrine/residence of two notorious native doctors, Itumo Edeh (63), Irem Ogbeji (50).

“One locally-fabricated pistol, one revolver pump action gun, two cartridges and charms were recovered from them.

“The duo was arrested in connection with incessant attacks on police formations and personnel and government establishments as well as preparing charms for hoodlums,’’ he said.

Anyawu advised medical practitioners and hospital operators to report patients with bullet wounds to the police for necessary action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group advises APC to give presidential ticket to Southwest

2023: Group advises APC to give presidential ticket to Southwest

ASUU expresses concern over threats, intimidation by varsity management

ASUU expresses concern over threats, intimidation by varsity management

PDP’s governorship candidate in Bauchi State withdraws from race

PDP’s governorship candidate in Bauchi State withdraws from race

Monkey Pox: FG wants Veterinary epidemiology officers, others to step up surveillance

Monkey Pox: FG wants Veterinary epidemiology officers, others to step up surveillance

Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3

Police invade separatists’ camp in Ebonyi, kill 3

Okowa wants banks to increase partnerships with citizens

Okowa wants banks to increase partnerships with citizens

‘You’ll continue to be slaves,’ Wike blasts PDP governors who ‘betrayed him’

‘You’ll continue to be slaves,’ Wike blasts PDP governors who ‘betrayed him’

Atiku dragged to court again over his citizenship

Atiku dragged to court again over his citizenship

APC Primaries: Buhari seeks governors’ help in choosing his successor

APC Primaries: Buhari seeks governors’ help in choosing his successor

Trending

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)

Soludo says 'unknown gunmen' behind South-East killings are Igbo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo.