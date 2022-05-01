RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police intercept drugs worth N3m in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos Police Spokesman said that the driver of the bus, Amodu Agbaje, was arrested while his accomplices ran away.

The suspect arrested with the drugs
The suspect arrested with the drugs

Lagos Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on a routine patrol intercepted the vehicle at about 0400hrs on April 29, at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.

“The drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant RRS operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus,” he said.

He said that the driver of the bus, Amodu Agbaje, was arrested while his accomplices ran away.

“The two occupants of the vehicle escaped, while Agbaje was apprehended.

“The arrested driver claimed he was offered N25,000 to convey the drugs with street value of N3,000,000.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspect and the exhibits to the command headquarters for further investigations.” Hundeyin said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP screens Jandor, 5 other Lagos aspirants for governorship ticket

PDP screens Jandor, 5 other Lagos aspirants for governorship ticket

Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig 2023 elections

Buhari insists no mercy for those planning to rig 2023 elections

Police intercept drugs worth N3m in Lagos

Police intercept drugs worth N3m in Lagos

Soludo mourns as campaign media aide, Joe Anatune dies

Soludo mourns as campaign media aide, Joe Anatune dies

We have not pull out of ongoing strike – KASU lecturers

We have not pull out of ongoing strike – KASU lecturers

Final victory against terrorists approaching conclusion, Buhari assures

Final victory against terrorists approaching conclusion, Buhari assures

Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

Worker’s Day: We’ve recruited 4,279 workers in 5 years — Akeredolu

PDP clears all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections

PDP clears all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections

Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria?

Why is Workers’ Day celebrated in Nigeria?

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)