Police intercept drugs worth N3m in Lagos

Hundeyin said that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on a routine patrol intercepted the vehicle at about 0400hrs on April 29, at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.

“The drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant RRS operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus,” he said.

He said that the driver of the bus, Amodu Agbaje, was arrested while his accomplices ran away.

“The two occupants of the vehicle escaped, while Agbaje was apprehended.

“The arrested driver claimed he was offered N25,000 to convey the drugs with street value of N3,000,000.