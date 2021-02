The command's spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed abduction of the Chinese miners to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said that the incident happened on Monday.

Opalola also confirmed that a policeman attached to the expatriates was killed in the course of the kidnapping.

The police spokesman, however, clarified that the late police officer was not from the command.

She said that the kidnapped expatriates would soon be rescued and the perpetrators brought to book.