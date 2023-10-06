ADVERTISEMENT
Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odutola said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attack.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

SP Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement, disclosed that the robbers had invaded a hotel in the Sagamu area of the state.

Odutola also stated that two of the robbers were fatally wounded by policemen who responded to a distress call during the invasion of the hotel.

“At about 1 a.m., a distress call was received by the Sagamu division that armed hoodlums were operating at the Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.

“Based on the report, a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened fire on them, while the policemen engaged the hoodlums.

”Two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds,” she said.

The PPRO added that locally-made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors and 10 Android phones were recovered in the process.

“Also, one Java phone and a white Toyota Venza car with number plate BWR 123 DD Abuja were among the items recovered at the scene of the crime.

“The Police Inspector and the two security guards were shot by the armed robbers but were rescued and taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention.

”They are reported to be in stable condition,” she said.

Odutola said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attack.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had been briefed about the matter and had ordered an immediate manhunt for the fleeing suspects who escaped with bullet wounds.

