Sunday Japhet, a mobile police inspector, is in trouble over Facebook posts he made including some he used to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari's handling of the country.

The officer was on special duty in Yobe when he made an August 9, 2019 post where he claimed the country was being led "by evil men" after mentioning the president and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, who he said "claimed to be a man of God without truth".

The inspector further said in his post that mobile police officers would stage a demonstration on August 14 to protest against unpaid allowances.

The spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafiz, said Japhet is being questioned by Zone 12 headquarters in Bauchi over the post in question and several others.

"Generally, all his posts are unprofessional and he's not in the position to be talking for Police.

"No matter what's relating to the Police, it's either the PPRO or the Commissioner of Police that has the right to talk through media," he told Pulse.

Some of the recent posts on Japhet's timeline also include another one on August 9 where he mentioned Buhari and Osinbajo by name.

In another post, also on August 9, he threatened to seek revenge against soldiers of the Nigerian Army following the recent killing of three officers by troops in Taraba State.

Japhet said the activities of "illiterate so called Army" was getting out of hand and boasted that they couldn't stand a conflict with the Police.

He's also made other posts in the past critical of the Buhari-led administration.

The spokesperson of Zone 12 headquarters, DSP Thomas Goni, refused to divulge details of why Japhet was being questioned, telling Pulse that information will be made public after the investigation is concluded.