RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yobe police say they remain committed to reducing crimes in spite of the challenges of insurgency in the state.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
Nigerian police officers (Guardian)

Police in Yobe have revived their “crack squad’’ to tackle farmers and herders clashes and other violent crimes.

Recommended articles

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkatim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Sunday that the squad would bolster crime prevention.

“As part of efforts to enhance public safety and security in the state, the Command has established a new tactical outfit, named: “Crack Squad’’

“The establishment of the squad is a strategy to ensure visible policing and to also address the issues of farmers and herders clashes, kidnapping, drug abuse , burglary, trespassing and related crimes,’’ Abdulkarim said.

He added that the police in Yobe remained committed to reducing crimes in spite of the challenges of insurgency in the state.

Abdulkarim called on the public to sustain the continued support and cooperation accorded to the police to rid the state of violent crimes.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]