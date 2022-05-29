Police in Taraba rescue APC election committee members from being lynched

Rumour had it that the committee members, led by Dr Muhammad Alkali stopped at Pupule, a few miles from Jalingo and met with the faction to hand over pre-determined election results.

A mob rushed to the community with intent to lynch the electoral committee members, but the quick intervention by the police saved the situation.

Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr Abimbola Shokoya, said police had taken custody of the committee members but were not interested in dabbling into partisan politics.

Shokoya stressed that the police were under obligation to ensure the security of lives and property of the people at all costs.