RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Taraba rescue APC election committee members from being lynched

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Taraba on Saturday rescued the four members of the committee to conduct primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senate and House of Representatives from being lynched.

Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)
Nigerian police officers at work. (Newscastars)

Aggrieved party members waylaid the quartet at Pupile, a community between Yola and Jaingo, having gotten wind of a rumour that they were conniving with a faction to manipulate the election results.

Recommended articles

Rumour had it that the committee members, led by Dr Muhammad Alkali stopped at Pupule, a few miles from Jalingo and met with the faction to hand over pre-determined election results.

A mob rushed to the community with intent to lynch the electoral committee members, but the quick intervention by the police saved the situation.

Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr Abimbola Shokoya, said police had taken custody of the committee members but were not interested in dabbling into partisan politics.

Shokoya stressed that the police were under obligation to ensure the security of lives and property of the people at all costs.

He stressed that the situation had been brought under control.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari expresses sadness over deaths in Port Harcourt stampede

Buhari expresses sadness over deaths in Port Harcourt stampede

PDP's focus is to win 2023 general elections - National Chairman, Ayu

PDP's focus is to win 2023 general elections - National Chairman, Ayu

Police in Taraba rescue APC election committee members from being lynched

Police in Taraba rescue APC election committee members from being lynched

Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim clinches APC Ondo South Senatorial ticket

Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim clinches APC Ondo South Senatorial ticket

PDP primaries: God will continue to bless you, Peter Obi congratulates Atiku

PDP primaries: God will continue to bless you, Peter Obi congratulates Atiku

Stop attacking other presidential aspirants, Peter Obi cautions supporters

Stop attacking other presidential aspirants, Peter Obi cautions supporters

Fact Check: Is Osinbajo giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support?

Fact Check: Is Osinbajo giving grant to Nigerians as campaign support?

Senator Smart Adeyemi loses APC ticket to former House of Reps. member

Senator Smart Adeyemi loses APC ticket to former House of Reps. member

Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention

Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka