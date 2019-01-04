Belel stated this at during his maiden press briefing in Port Harcourt.

He said the major problem of the state had been violence unleashed on innocent persons by criminals.

“It has been brought to my knowledge that the major problem across the state has been an orgy of violence unleashed on the population,” he said.

According to him the command will fight crime to a standstill, and make Rivers inhabitable for hoodlums.

The commissioner said that the command would not relent in its efforts to clamp down on all forms of criminalities and unlicensed firearms holders in the state.

Belel noted that the state was the economic hub of the country but was characterised with crimes.

“Rivers is strategic to the economic wellbeing of the country; it therefore follows that so much need to be put in to curtail the security challenges,” he said.

He disclosed further that the command would invest in building a data-base for all arrested suspects and exhibits collected at crime scenes, to facilitate identity of criminals.

“The phenomenon of ‘unknown suspects’ will be drastically reduced,” he said.

He however assured the resident that the law enforcement agents would adopt international best practices and ensure rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights in the course duties.