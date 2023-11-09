Police in Katsina presents ₦42m cheques to deceased officers’ families
The beneficiaries were urged to make judicious use of the money for their own benefit.
Recommended articles
ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday. According to him, the commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu-Egbetokun.
“The presentation of the cheques is part of the IGP’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, which is given to the families of deceased police officers.
“The programme, which took place at the Command Headquarters in Katsina, witnessed the presentation of cheques for different amount to the families/next of kin of deceased police officers.
“The commissioner appreciates the efforts of the IGP in improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” the police spokesperson said.
Sadiq-Aliyu added that Abubakar-Musa also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their own benefit. One of the benefiting families, Philip Paul, thanked the IGP for the welfare package, and promised to use the money judiciously.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng