The Police Public Relations officer,(PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure while parading the suspects in Kano.

He said that the suspects were arrested, starting from Jan. 16, through the operations ‘Puff Adder’, robust community policing engagements, community problem solving approach, evidence based and intelligence-driven investigation.

“36 suspected armed robbers were arrested, while 12 kidnapping suspects and 205 thugs were arrested.

“Others are five house breaking suspects, three suspects giving false information to the police and six suspected drug dealers,” the PPRO said.

According to him, operation ‘Puff Adder’ attached to special Anti-Robbery squad arrested one Sa’idu Aminu,30, and Usman Ya’u, 24, of Kano State for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, impersonation and car snatching.

On Feb.15, one Mubarak Abdulkadir,20, and Anas Abdulkadir, 24, all of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano were arrested for alleged armed robbery and confessed to have attacked a security guards and carted away solar batteries and panels.

Haruna said on Feb.29, men of operation ‘Puff Adder’, while on intelligence-led patrol at Farawa Quarters, Kano, arrested three suspects and intercepted a truck with registration number KBK 798 XB allegedly offloading some suspected cannabis into a Golf 3 vehicle and a tricycle.

“Three bags, 111 parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana were recovered,” he said.

He also noted that, earlier on Feb.6, the command arrested one Nuhu Abdulsalam,38, of Adamawa State for allegedly being in possession of one Opel Motor Vehicle with registration number BWR 20 AT, blue in colour.

“86 cartons of Top Gun insecticide, 46 bags of powder milk and three set of gold jewelries were found in his possession,” Haruna said.

According to him, on Feb.28, one David Festus of Rangaza Quarters Kano, reported at Zango police station that on Feb.13, one Muhammad Sani and Suleiman Umar, now at large, allegedly conspired to defraud a company, DAG Industry Nigeria.

“The suspects purchase 15 unit of Tricycles valued at N9.7 million, and collected the company bank account allegedly under false pretence to transfer the said amount and later the suspects allegedly sent a fake alert after receiving 15 units of the tricycles on Feb.28,” he said.

Similarly he said on Feb.10, one Bunu Lawan,23, and Abubakar Musa,22, all of Borno State, allegedly specialising in duping people were arrested with fake bank alerts.

He noted that during raids of criminal hideout, 205 suspected thugs were arrested, 156 were charged to court while 49 are under investigation.

The PPRO said that 9 motor vehicles, four tricycles, four motorcycles, 23 mobile handsets ,three solar panels, 16 solar batteries, eight cartons of stolen fluorescent tubes were recovered.

“80 sets of women wrappers, eight belt,four sets of lace materials, five pieces of praying mats, one AK 47 rifle and one locally made AK 47 rifle with 9 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

“Seven locally made guns,636 knives,87 machetes, 72 clubs, ‘gora’, four bags, 381 parcels and other large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

“17 bags of expired anti malaria Lonart DS tablets, 78 cartons of Analgin injections, one drum and four gallons of suck and die, 340 red tube solutions, five cartons of codeine syrupy and 60 pieces of fortwin injection were recovered,” Haruna said.