The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu, added that the suspect demanded money from such people.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested on Friday by operatives from the Central Police Station, Enugu, through intelligence Information.

He said that the operatives swung into action after receiving a report from the suspect’s victim, an Enugu-based businessman and boss to the suspect.

The police spokesman noted that the complainant had been receiving such threats from the suspect who said he would kidnap and murder him if he failed to provide the amount he demanded.

“Following the report and intelligence information gathered, the suspect was promptly nabbed for allegedly issuing threats via the internet and text messages to his boss.

“The suspect was identified as the personal gardener to the victim (his boss, the Enugu-based businessman).

ALSO READ: Sex for grade: Buhari urges sexual harassment victims to always speak out

“The suspect, following his arrest, revealed how he and some of his cohorts usually perturbed their victims with their nefarious activities.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has directed for a full scale investigation into the nefarious activities,’’ he said.

According to Amaraizu, the suspect has regretted his actions, attributing it to “act of Satan.’’