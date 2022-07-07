RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Edo on Thursday said it arrested 30 suspected cultists for alleged involvement in cult related clashes and activities in Benin metropolis.

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism. [image used for illustration]
Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism. [image used for illustration]

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the command’s achievements in its renewed fight against cultism in the state.

Recommended articles

Nwabuzor disclosed that the suspects included seven females and 23 males, adding that they were arrested in different locations within the state capital.

According to him, following the recent cult related clashes in the state, the command’s anti cultism unit raided criminal hideout and black spots as part of the ongoing clampdown on criminals in the state.

“During the raid, 30 suspects comprising 23 males and seven females were arrested. The suspects confessed to being members of various cult groups in the state.”

The PPRO also disclosed that some of the suspects were members of Eiye, some members of Aiye, some of Buccaneers and others of Maphite confraternities, among others.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects, however, denied being members of any cult, saying they only got to know why they were arrested during their parade at the command’s headquarters.

One of the suspects, Rose Okafor, 40, said she was arrested while selling drinks at Parliament Hotel on the Lawani area of Benin.

“I was arrested by the police at about 9 p.m. They arrested five of us at the same place and they didn’t tell us why we were arrested.

“We are only hearing it now that we are cultists. I am not a cultist.

The mother of three said she was out to look for her daily bread when she was arrested by the police.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism

Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

Kuje prison attack: Senate wants CCTV cameras in all correctional centers

Kuje prison attack: Senate wants CCTV cameras in all correctional centers

Dakar Summit: Buhari joins African leaders to inaugurate IDA $93bn Fund

Dakar Summit: Buhari joins African leaders to inaugurate IDA $93bn Fund

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari