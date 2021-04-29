RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police in Ebonyi caution public over false alarm of gunmen attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Wednesday advised the general public against raising and spreading false speculation of attacks by gunmen in the state.

Police in Ebonyi caution public over false alarm of gunmen attack.
nigeria police -690x450 Pulse Nigeria

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

She also urged school managers to stop giving room to panic and fear of being attacked by hoodlums.

NAN reports that some parents were seen rushing to pick their wards before school closure on Wednesday over rumours of insecurity and attack.

According to her, these are all rumours and unverified stories.

“Parents should stop creating unnecessary panic, especially when it concerns children.

“The media should also help debunk such rumours.

“There was no such incident and attack that led to closure of schools in the state, as being speculated by residents,” she stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard