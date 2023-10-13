ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police impound 10 vehicles over 'one chance' activities in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the suspects were arrested following a distress call about some strange and suspicious movements around the Zuba fruit market.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba [Twitter:@bb_khamees]
Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba [Twitter:@bb_khamees]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, said this during a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said the vehicles were impounded by the newly created ‘Anti-One Chance Squad’ of the command to curb the menace of “one chance” activities within the FCT.

According to him, most of the vehicles impounded had tinted glasses on them and during searches, axes, cutlasses and knives, ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the three suspects who were arrested in connection with the seizure of the vehicles were currently under investigation.

Garba said that operatives of the command from Zuba Division, on Oct. 8 arrested three suspects over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the suspects were arrested following a distress call about some strange and suspicious movements around the Zuba fruit market.

“Police operatives from Zuba Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested a suspect, who upon sighting the police operatives took to his heels.

“He was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a 5-man gang and later led the police operatives to the arrest of two of his gang members.

“Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 35 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the houses of the suspects.

“The suspects are cooperating with police authority to arrest the rest of the gang members,” he said.

The CP said 62 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs had been reported in the FCT since the first case was reported in Gwagwalada on Sept. 21.

Garba said 51 suspects had been charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance in connection to male organ disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with FCT residents to defeat crime in all its forms in the territory,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Move out of Gaza City now, Israel tells Palestinian civilians

Move out of Gaza City now, Israel tells Palestinian civilians

Nigerian banks record 117% increase in customer complaints

Nigerian banks record 117% increase in customer complaints

Police impound 10 vehicles over 'one chance' activities in FCT

Police impound 10 vehicles over 'one chance' activities in FCT

Kano govt weds 3,600 couples in a colourful ceremony

Kano govt weds 3,600 couples in a colourful ceremony

Revolutionising creativity, technology, innovation - GTA announces strategic collaboration

Revolutionising creativity, technology, innovation - GTA announces strategic collaboration

Russia agrees to build nuclear power plant for Burkina Faso

Russia agrees to build nuclear power plant for Burkina Faso

1XCUP football tournament in full swing, Daniel Amokachi joins the party!

1XCUP football tournament in full swing, Daniel Amokachi joins the party!

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman