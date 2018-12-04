Police impersonator gets 5 years in jail for defrauding German woman

The woman handed over the cash and valuables to the 30-year-old, who said they were being confiscated for the purpose of an investigation.
The court in the south-west city of Heidelberg found that the woman, reported to be in her mid-60’s, had been subjected to hours of intimidation on the phone in February from a man claiming to be a police officer.
The fake police officer told her he was taking them for safekeeping ahead of a planned armed break-in at his victim’s home.
His defence lawyer cast doubt on the woman’s identification of the fake officer and said he would lodge an appeal.