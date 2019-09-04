Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has condemned violent attacks on foreigners business by Nigerians and also ordered water tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

The Nigeria Police Force in a statement said the order following attacks on Shoprites by some miscreants who attacked and looted the Malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa.

As a result, the police said ‘all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country’.

The statement reads: “The IGP condemns the violent attacks and notes that three police officers were seriously injured and a Police operational vehicle set ablaze.

“He also notes that a total number of One Hundred and Twenty-Five (125) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while a good number of looted valuables have been recovered by the Police.

“While recognizing the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterates that these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country.

“Meanwhile, the Force has commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.

“The Force is hereby reassuring all law-abiding citizens, embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country of their security and safety”.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Police Officers killed an unidentified member of the public during a protest in Lagos on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The officers in a bid to disperse the crowd shot live bullets at the crowd and the unidentified man was hit and died on the scene.