Following the rising incidences of banditry and kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahaman has been redeployed to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu reportedly ordered the immediate redeployment of the police commissioner and five others.

However, Aji Ali Janga, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State, takes over as the new helmsman in Kaduna Command with immediate effect.

The statement reads: “As part of efforts aimed at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes across the nation, particularly in Kaduna and other contiguous States, the Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Ahmed Abdulrahaman from the State to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. CP Aji Ali Janga, who until now was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State, takes over as the new helmsman in Kaduna Command.”

According to the statement, other police commissioners affected by the redeployment include; CP Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP Intelligence, who is now posted to Bauchi Command. CP Omololu Shamsudeen Bishi is redeployed from Benue State Police Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon Lagos.

“While CP Mukadas Mohammed Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State, the erstwhile CP in charge of CCR Alagbon, Lagos has now been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja as the CP in charge of Armament.”

In August 2018, Ahmad Abdulrahman took over from Austin Iwar as Kaduna State Commissioner of Police.