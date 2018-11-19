Pulse.ng logo
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan

The police boss gave the warning through the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday in Abuja.

Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan play

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

(NAN)

The Inspector-General of Police ( I -G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has warned Commissioners  of Police in  the 36 states and the FCT and other senior officers against partisanship during the upcoming 2019 general elections.

He also directed them to arrest and prosecute any party member or supporters in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons during campaigns and rallies.

Moshood  advised all political parties to abide by the Electoral Act 2010 as amended and INEC guidelines.

“They are to prevail on their flag bearers,members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence,”he said.

He said that the Force would not condone  hate speeches, indecent and criminal conducts from any individual or groups.

Moshood said that the directive followed the commencement of campaign by the various political parties for the 2019 general elections.

He said that the commissioners of police in the 36 states and FCT and their supervisory AIGs should protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns till the end of the period.

The spokesman said that threat assessment and deployment of personnel to flash points and vulnerable areas have been carried out to prevent any friction.

He warned political parties to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC Guidelines, and play the game according to the rules.

“They are to prevail on their flag bearers, members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence  anywhere in the country during the campaigns and beyond,”he said.

He implored parents and guardians, traditional and religious leaders and their wards to be law abiding.

In a related development, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has cautioned political parties and their candidates in  the territory to abide by  the electoral laws as they embark on campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of the command gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Manzah said that all parties and their candidates vying for various political positions in the 2019 general elections must be law abiding in carrying out their campaigns.

He enjoined them to prevail on their supporters to avoid acts capable of causing disaffection among residents and breakdown of law and order.

Mnazah advised political parties to provide the command with prior notice of activities, especially those that would attract large gatherings.

