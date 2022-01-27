RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police helicopter with 6 persons onboard crashes in Bauchi

The Accident Investigation Bureau says no loss of life was recorded in the accident.

Map of Bauchi State
Map of Bauchi State

A Nigerian police helicopter which took off from Abuja has crashed at the Bauchi Airport.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tunji Oketunbion on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The AIB, however, added that no loss of life was recorded in the accident.

The statement reads; “On 26th January, 2022, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF),” the statement said.

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7:30pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

“The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft

“There were some injuries but no fatality.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidences, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released.”

Details later...

