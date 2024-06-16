Police happy with peaceful conduct of Eid prayers in Kano

Its Commissioner, Usain Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a telephone interview on Sunday, that he was happy with the calm mien of all Kano residents.

Gumel, who has just been promoted to Assistant Inspector-General, lauded the residents for their orderly conduct at various prayer grounds, both within and outside the Kano metropolis.

“Reports from all the 44 Local Government Areas have indicated a peaceful atmosphere, with no threats to lives or property,” he said.

NAN reports that there had been fears of possible skirmishes given the ongoing tussle over the Emirship seat after the state government removed the five Emirs and reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Sanusi had been installed 14th Emir but was removed by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration who installed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Ganduje created four additional Emirates, raising the number to five.

On May 23, the State House of Assembly repealed the Emirates Council Law and sacked all the five Emirs, paving the way for Sanusi’s return to lead the now-united Kano Emirate

The matter has, however, gone to court with the two leaders – Sanusi and Bayero – laying claim to the throne.

To avoid a clash among their respective supporters, Gumel had announced on Friday that the contending Emirs should pray at different mosques, with Bayero at Nasarawa Mosque while Sanusi prayed at Sheikh Tijjani Mosque.

NAN reports that Governor Abba Yusuf joined Sanusi for the prayers.

Some Kano residents, who spoke on the situation, described the atmosphere as “generally peaceful.”

Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar, from Tarauni Local Government, praised the peaceful conduct of the prayers and commended the Police and security agencies for ensuring that.

Alhaji Isa Musa, from the Charanchi area, called for continued security presence beyond the celebrations to sustain the peace.

