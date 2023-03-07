ADVERTISEMENT
Police Force warns dog owners not to take them to polling units

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Force says dogs can be used to harass and intimidate other voters.

The Police Force wants dogs to stay at home on election day [Nigerian Eye]
The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said going to polling units with dogs on election day runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

According to him, the police will not condone such behaviour as it would amount to harassment and intimidation of voters.

"The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorate that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law.

"Paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers.

"Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners or handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others," he added.

Adejobi, therefore, warned those who intend to display their dogs for whatever purpose at the polling units, to desist.

