Police fire officer for searching commuter's phone in viral video

What happened: The officer, attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command, was caught searching a commuter's phone by the roadside.

Kadiri's act was a total disregard of an earlier directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

As captured in the viral video on August 3, 2022, the victim protested against the police officer's demand to search his phone, reminding him that the IGP had warned against it.

His protest was, however, ignored by the officer who proceeded to assault the commuter.

IGP's verdict: Meanwhile, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced in a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, that the erring officer has been dismissed.

The statement reads in parts, “The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Force No. 509745 Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

“The dismissed officer who, enlisted into the Force on 6th December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, to that effect. He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect from today, the 12th of August, 2022.