Police elevate 83 officers in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Police Force has elevated 83 officers in Bayelsa, for quality service delivery.

Mr Don Awunah, the state’s Commissioner of Police, said on Friday in Yenagoa during the decoration of the officers that the elevation was also imperative to nation building.

Awunah, said that the promotion was a call to more dedication, efficiency and quality service delivery.

He described the promotion as “inspiration and clarion call” to national service.

The exercise included one Chief Superintendent (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner (ACP); 5 Superintendents (SPs) to Chief Superintendents (CSPs); 14 Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) to Superintendents (SPs) and 16 Assistant Superintendents (ASPs) to Deputy Superintendents (DSPs).

“Forty-seven inspectors were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

“I urge them to be courageous and see the promotion as an inspiration to greater height in the course of their service,” he said.

Mr Isua Moses, one of the newly-promoted officers to ACP, thanked the IGP on the empowerment of personnel and reiterated their readiness for promotion of peace and tranquillity in the society.

“Let me also thank the commissioner of police in Bayelsa, because he has been supportive to us; we will continue to work hard; of course, this is a call to more service.