ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndukwe stated also that the hoodlums had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu.

Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu [Guardian]
Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The gang specialised in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe stated that the gang members were neutralised in a gun duel after which arms and ammunition and their operational tricycle were recovered from them.

Two locally-made pistols, six rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition and N500,000 cash were also recovered from the gang, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other exhibits recovered were rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags and objects suspected to be charming,’’ he added.

Ndukwe stated also that the hoodlums had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu.

“At about 1pm, the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in the Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process,’’ the police spokesman stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that many of the victims later identified the assailants and some of the recovered exhibits.

“Investigation is ongoing to possibly fish out other members of the criminal gang,’’ Ndukwe also stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, international donors to raise $200m to support job creation, MSMEs

FG, international donors to raise $200m to support job creation, MSMEs

Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects in Benue

Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects in Benue

Benin community empowers 65 people with ₦15m start-up materials

Benin community empowers 65 people with ₦15m start-up materials

Group unveils website on Buhari’s achievements

Group unveils website on Buhari’s achievements

Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

Oba of Benin visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, says Tinubu's presidency God-willed

Oba of Benin visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, says Tinubu's presidency God-willed

Western democracy not to blame for Nigeria's leadership woes, Ex-Minister tells Obasanjo

Western democracy not to blame for Nigeria's leadership woes, Ex-Minister tells Obasanjo

Passengers horrified as plane heading for Abuja surprisingly lands in Asaba

Passengers horrified as plane heading for Abuja surprisingly lands in Asaba

Zamfara Chief Imam resigns, goes into hiding after criticising Governor Lawal

Zamfara Chief Imam resigns, goes into hiding after criticising Governor Lawal

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison [NDLEA:Facebook]

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison

FG suspends OAUTH director over alleged job racketeering saga, CMD absconds

FG suspends OAUTH director over alleged job racketeering saga, CMD absconds