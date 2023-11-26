Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

The gang specialised in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe stated that the gang members were neutralised in a gun duel after which arms and ammunition and their operational tricycle were recovered from them.

Two locally-made pistols, six rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition and N500,000 cash were also recovered from the gang, he stated.

“Other exhibits recovered were rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags and objects suspected to be charming,’’ he added.

Ndukwe stated also that the hoodlums had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu.

“At about 1pm, the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in the Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He added that many of the victims later identified the assailants and some of the recovered exhibits.