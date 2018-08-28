Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police drag Okorocha's ex-minister, Mbanaso, to Imo court for fraud

Mbanaso Police drag Okorocha's ex-minister to Imo court for fraud, stealing

He stands accused of fraud, stealing and destruction of fuel stations in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police drag Okorocha's ex-minister, Mbanaso, to Imo court play

Ichie Mbanaso

(Inno News)

The Imo State Police Command arraigned Ichie Mbanaso, the state's Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, to a Magistrates' Court over allegations of fraud, stealing and destruction of fuel stations in the state.

According to a report by The Punch, Mbanaso was arraigned before the court on an 11-count charge on Monday, August 27, 2018, days after he was arrested on August 22.

According to the allegations filed by prosecutor, Caleb Achi, between 2012 and 2013, Mbanaso, with intent to defraud, received fuel station materials valued at over N38 million from Olison Enterprises, belonging to Chief Oliver Anopuome, acting on behalf of the Imo State Government. He was also alleged to have received 33,000 litres of diesel, valued at over N5 million, belonging to the same company.

The prosecution further accused the ex-commissioner of maliciously destroying a fuel station belonging to a certain Oliver under the false pretences of acting for the state government.

Mbanaso pleaded not guilty to the charges during his Monday arraignment as presiding magistrate, Adaugo Nosiri, complained about the manner the charges were prepared. She noted that the court lacked jurisdiction over certain charges against the accused.

Mbanaso's counsel, Fintan Ilika, argued before the magistrate that the charges were politically-motivated and sought bail for his client.

The magistrate granted Mbanaso bail, adjourned the case till September 10, 2018, and directed the prosecution to send case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Earlier this year, Mbanaso was fired from the cabinet of Governor Rochas Okorocha for opposing the governor's bid to install his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

In July, Mbanaso was one of three commissioners that were reappointed by Okorocha and he was awarded as the best in dedication to duty as well as overall best commissioner by the governor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

Owerri Women's Protest IPOB says South-East Governors have betrayed Igbos
Buhari Opposition cannot distract us
Okorocha ‘I am more popular than Atiku in his state, Adamawa,’ Governor
Buhari No foreign pressure on President to drop second term bid – Presidency
Saraki Buhari is reaping the consequences of his action – Okorocha
Okorocha Imo State Gov. declares 2-day public holiday for reg, PVC collection
2019 Election A victory for Buhari is a victory for Igbos – Okorocha
Nigerian News Roundup Defection party continues, Buhari jets to London and other top stories of the week
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB women protest in Owerri, demand leader’s release

Local

Muhammadu Buhari
2019 Elections Buhari's aide says APC will win South East
Poverty Alleviation FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue
MEN OF NIGERIAN NAVY SPECIAL BOAT SERVICE
Smuggling Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar
2019 Elections NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse