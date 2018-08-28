news

The Imo State Police Command arraigned Ichie Mbanaso, the state's Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, to a Magistrates' Court over allegations of fraud, stealing and destruction of fuel stations in the state.

According to a report by The Punch, Mbanaso was arraigned before the court on an 11-count charge on Monday, August 27, 2018, days after he was arrested on August 22.

According to the allegations filed by prosecutor, Caleb Achi, between 2012 and 2013, Mbanaso, with intent to defraud, received fuel station materials valued at over N38 million from Olison Enterprises, belonging to Chief Oliver Anopuome, acting on behalf of the Imo State Government. He was also alleged to have received 33,000 litres of diesel, valued at over N5 million, belonging to the same company.

The prosecution further accused the ex-commissioner of maliciously destroying a fuel station belonging to a certain Oliver under the false pretences of acting for the state government.

Mbanaso pleaded not guilty to the charges during his Monday arraignment as presiding magistrate, Adaugo Nosiri, complained about the manner the charges were prepared. She noted that the court lacked jurisdiction over certain charges against the accused.

Mbanaso's counsel, Fintan Ilika, argued before the magistrate that the charges were politically-motivated and sought bail for his client.

The magistrate granted Mbanaso bail, adjourned the case till September 10, 2018, and directed the prosecution to send case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Earlier this year, Mbanaso was fired from the cabinet of Governor Rochas Okorocha for opposing the governor's bid to install his son-in-law , Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

In July, Mbanaso was one of three commissioners that were re-appointed by Okorocha and he was awarded as the best in dedication to duty as well as overall best commissioner by the governor.