Police distribute operational vehicles for guber elections in 3 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adejobi stated that the idea was to intensify security arrangements and to ensure smooth electioneering processes in the three states.

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]
Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun already ordered the distribution of the vehicles.

He listed the vehicles to include water canon carriers and Armoured Personnel Carriers.

Egbetokun also directed the issuance of helmets, bulletproof vests and tear gas canisters for operatives to be deployed for the elections.

Adejobi stated that the idea was to intensify security arrangements and to ensure smooth electioneering processes in the three states.

He added that the I-G had earlier organised trainings for the police officers to be involved in the election security management ahead of the elections.

Adejobi stated also that the I-G sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

Egbetokun also urged stakeholders in the conduct of the elections to embrace peace; uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding during and after the elections.

He said the police and other security agencies had been placed on alert to avert any unruly act capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states, Adejobi stated.

