RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has presented cheques worth N62.6 million to families of policemen who died in active service in Kogi.

Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)
Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Egbuka, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by the state police command’s Spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, said that the money was approved by Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Usman Alkali.

Egbuka said the money was from the group life insurance claims of the officers who died.

He appreciated the IG-P for the prompt release of the money, saying it will assist in reducing the hardship faced by families of the deceased officers.

The commissioner enjoined the families to make judicious use of the money and ensure that the children left behind receive proper education, to ensure brighter future for them.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Khadijat Momoh, thanked the IG-P for the gesture and promised to make best use of the the money to support their families.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore emerges AAC consensus presidential candidate

Sowore emerges AAC consensus presidential candidate

UNICEF returns over 300,000 girls to schools in Katsina

UNICEF returns over 300,000 girls to schools in Katsina

Democracy Day: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Democracy Day: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

Court adjourns suit challenging Buni as APC Ag chairman

40 die in DR Congo diamond mine collapse

40 die in DR Congo diamond mine collapse

Sen. Aliero dumps APC for PDP due to injustices

Sen. Aliero dumps APC for PDP due to injustices

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Trouble for Peter Obi as LP faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Trouble for Peter Obi as LP faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]